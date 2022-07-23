Lua Swap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,433.75 or 1.00037899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Lua Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.