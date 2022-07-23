LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $255.00

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $255.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,023,838 coins and its circulating supply is 176,369,247 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

