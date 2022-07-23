Mainframe Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Mainframe has traded flat against the US dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.