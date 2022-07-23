Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

