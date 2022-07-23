Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18, reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 89,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,916. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners

Several analysts recently commented on MMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

