Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18, reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Activity at Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

