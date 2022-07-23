Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

