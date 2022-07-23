Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

