Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 138.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 372,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.58. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

