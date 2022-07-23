MediShares Hits Market Capitalization of $428,524.07 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. MediShares has a total market cap of $428,524.07 and $18,433.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

