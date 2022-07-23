MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Head to Head Review

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -64.01% -3,540.43% -59.86% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $23.76 million 2.44 -$13.55 million ($0.51) -3.43 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.08 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -31.33

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediWound, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MediWound and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ayr Wellness 0 1 3 0 2.75

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 307.14%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 428.81%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than MediWound.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

