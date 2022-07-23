Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00214264 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005068 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009008 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00580801 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

