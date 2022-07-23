Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $44,731.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,485,786 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,688 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

