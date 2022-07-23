Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.