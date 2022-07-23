Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 1,819,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.