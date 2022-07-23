MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $105,559.51 and $16.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00059481 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000618 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 444,853,997 coins and its circulating supply is 167,552,069 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

