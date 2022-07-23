MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $174,517.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,267.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.04 or 0.06790266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00248594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00113546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00653399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00539309 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005928 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

