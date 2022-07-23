Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,849 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

