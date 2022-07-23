Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.