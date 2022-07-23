Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

