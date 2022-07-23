Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,315,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

