Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $616,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.14.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

