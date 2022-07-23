Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $199.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.02. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

