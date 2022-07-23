Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
NYSE L opened at $57.05 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
