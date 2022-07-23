Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.21.

ADP opened at $220.34 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

