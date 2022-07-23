Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CAT opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

