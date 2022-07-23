Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,798 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

