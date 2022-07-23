National Bank Financial Comments on Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.70 million during the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Featured Articles
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.