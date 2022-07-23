National Bank Financial Cuts Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$67.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.14.

SLF stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,111,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 166,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

