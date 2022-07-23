National Bankshares Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMU.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.13.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

