Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $9.69 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $31,474.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010423 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,962,550 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

