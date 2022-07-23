New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NGD. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$627.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.57.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

