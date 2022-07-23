NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,517,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,738. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 160.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,669,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,787,000 after acquiring an additional 122,250 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

