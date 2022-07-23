NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.