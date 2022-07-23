Nimiq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $775,611.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $775,611.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,532.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.00 or 0.06936660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00252998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00117363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00654618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00556133 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006013 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,137,177,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,570,177,544 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

