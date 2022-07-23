Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a tender rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.00. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

