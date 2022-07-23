Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys £223,435.74 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle bought 3,723,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).
Norman Broadbent Price Performance
Shares of NBB opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. Norman Broadbent plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Norman Broadbent
