Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys £223,435.74 in Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Rating) insider Peter Searle bought 3,723,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £223,435.74 ($267,107.88).

Shares of NBB opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. Norman Broadbent plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of services, including board advisory, interim management, leadership search, research and insight, and development and assessment, as well as coaching and talent management, mezzanine level search, and executive search solutions.

