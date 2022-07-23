North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 374 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

