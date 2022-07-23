North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 52,483.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

