Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.25. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novan by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

