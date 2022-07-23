Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.