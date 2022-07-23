Nuco.cloud Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $516,236.92 and $40,710.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001845 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032532 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.