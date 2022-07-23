Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $377,658.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016872 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001889 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032256 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
