Offshift Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $110,854.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,267.10 or 0.99996893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00044652 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004352 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.