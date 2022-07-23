Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 176.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

