One Day In July LLC Invests $216,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,448 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $132.21. 4,537,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,784. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

