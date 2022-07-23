Ontology Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $211.72 million and $25.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00104413 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001487 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00241727 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

