Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $762,088.83 and $27,934.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

