Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.