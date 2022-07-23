PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $143.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 172,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

